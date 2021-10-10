CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

RYLAND JAMES TEAMS UP WITH RALPH TO COVER DOLLY PARTON’S “A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER” OUT NOW

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN TO RYLAND JAMES’ “A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER FT. RALPH” HERE. OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO SET TO BE RELEASED IN NOVEMBER. JUNO award nominee and platinum-selling artist Ryland James released his very special holiday track, “A Christmas To Remember Ft. Ralph.” James paired up with the pop singer and notorious bop-writer Ralph to cover the iconic Dolly Parton holiday song. Listen to“A Christmas To Remember Ft. Ralph” HERE.

www.orcasound.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

Dolly Parton reveals her celebrity crush

Dolly Parton has a crush on Jimmy Fallon. The 75-year-old country music legend - who has been married to husband Carl Dean for 55 years - thinks the 47-year-old talk show host is "precious" and they've always got along well. She admitted in an interview with W magazine: “Well, I...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Here's How Dolly Parton's View on Religion Has Changed Over the Years

It’s safe to say people often jump to conclusions about Dolly Parton when they think about her religion. The reason why is that a lot of her music is filled with gospel themes, Christian sentiments, and messages that seem to be dedicated to God. Dolly has revealed that although she grew up attending church consistently with her family in Tennessee, these days, she considers herself to be more spiritual than religious. Here’s where she stands today in terms of her faith.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Shaun Frank
Person
Dolly Parton
Digital Courier

Dolly Parton hides scars with tattoos

Dolly Parton has tattoos to cover her scars. The '9 to 5' hitmaker has sparked speculation over the years that her preference for long-sleeved dresses and tops is to hide her heavy body art, but she insisted she just has "a few little" inkings in pastel colours, which she got to conceal different marks on her skin.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Little Christmas#Juno
Popculture

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Team for First-Ever Duet, and The Song is Classic

Reba McEntire's new album is a massive three-disc set called Revived Remixed Revisited, a collection of new versions of the biggest hits from her career. The set includes a new version of "Does He Love You," recorded as a duet with fellow country music icon Dolly Parton. Incredibly, this is the first time McEntire and Parton have worked together.
MUSIC
AL.com

There’s a Dolly Parton Advent calendar and we’re here for it

The holidays can be a little sweeter for Dolly Parton fans, courtesy of an Advent calendar from Williams Sonoma. The Dolly Parton Advent calendar costs $39.95 and offers 24 individually wrapped hard and soft candies -- chocolates, caramels, gummies and mints -- that the company says are “some of Dolly’s favorites.”
LIFESTYLE
WSET

Dolly Parton's hometown honors the country music legend with historic marker

SEIVERVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - Queen of country music Dolly Parton was honored Thursday in downtown Sevierville with a historic marker at the county courthouse. The "Tennessee Music Pathways" marker was unveiled to celebrate Dolly's musical legacy. Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell called Dolly a "key figure" of Tennessee and music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
weisradio.com

Dolly Parton’s got a crush on Jimmy Fallon: “I think he is precious”

Dolly Parton has been happily married to her husband, Carl Dean, for more than 50 years, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to the occasional celebrity crush. In fact, in a new cover story interview with W Magazine, the country superstar admits that she’s always been something of a flirt. “I love boys. I still do,” she chuckles.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases October 8: Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton, James Blake, Cordae and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Justin Bieber released the "Complete Edition" of his latest album, Justice, which includes three new tracks: "Angels Speak," "Hailey" and "Red Eye." Reba McEntire shared new versions of some of her biggest hits on her new Revived Remixed Revisited album -- including a new version of her hit duet, "Does He Love You," on which she teams up with Dolly Parton for a true country diva showdown. And Little Mix's Jesy Nelson sampled Diddy and recruited Nicki Minaj for a feature on her first solo single, "Boyz."
MUSIC
thurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Dolly Parton

Meet Dolly Parton! She is a 65-pound, 8-year-old, pit bul mix who. up to now. has had a mysterious life. Miss Parton was dumped at Hank’s Lake, thankfully found by a good Samaritan, and brought to safety! It is believed DP would do best in an adult home with no other dogs, cats, or other animals. She has interacted and done well with our age 15+ volunteers and children in the home should be this age, dog savvy and kind.
SHELTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy