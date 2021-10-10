RYLAND JAMES TEAMS UP WITH RALPH TO COVER DOLLY PARTON’S “A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER” OUT NOW
LISTEN TO RYLAND JAMES’ “A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER FT. RALPH” HERE. OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO SET TO BE RELEASED IN NOVEMBER. JUNO award nominee and platinum-selling artist Ryland James released his very special holiday track, “A Christmas To Remember Ft. Ralph.” James paired up with the pop singer and notorious bop-writer Ralph to cover the iconic Dolly Parton holiday song. Listen to“A Christmas To Remember Ft. Ralph” HERE.www.orcasound.com
Comments / 0