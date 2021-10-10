Special Weather Statement issued for North Cass, North Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: North Cass; North Itasca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cass County through 915 AM CDT At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leech Lake, or near Walker, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Walker, Leech Lake, Lake Winnibigoshish, Cass Lake, Portage Lake, and Schley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH