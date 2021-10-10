Abolhassan Banisadr, politician who became Iran’s first president after the revolution but fell foul of the hardline clerics – obituary
Abolhassan Banisadr, who has died aged 88, was the first president of Iran following the 1979 revolution, but as a liberal he lasted only 16 months before being impeached in a power struggle with the country’s radical clerics; by then he was already on the run, and he was smuggled aboard a plane and flown to France, where he spent the rest of his life.www.telegraph.co.uk
