Robot vacuums are hit or miss. Some work well and others, well, don’t. Believe it or not, there’s a lot at play inside, like how accurate the various sensors are and how good the core system is at detecting nearby obstacles, and avoiding them. The best way to recognize a good product from a bad one, robot vacuums included, is to look at user reviews, but not just the star rating. If you take some time to read the reviews you’ll soon figure out if an item is worth buying or not. That’s the case with the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim robot vacuum, which has over 49,000 reviews on Amazon, and of those, over 35,000 are positive with a perfect 5-star score.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO