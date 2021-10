Nobody was complaining when Acura announced that the Integra would be making a comeback, although not everyone was thrilled that it would take the form of a five-door hatchback rather than a racy coupe. We've already envisioned what the new Integra could look like based on the teasers that have already been shared, and now we have another glimpse at the new hatch thanks to a few spy photos. These were shared on Integra Forums and although most of the body is covered in camouflage, it appears as though our earlier rendering wasn't far off at all.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO