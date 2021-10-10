CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shoeless' Joe Jackson-signed baseball photo sells for a record $1.4 million

By Sharon Pruitt-Young
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago
A piece of baseball memorabilia sold for over $1 million this week, establishing a new record. Christie's and Hunt Auctions sold an autographed photo of baseball player "Shoeless" Joe Jackson for $1,470,000 — the most anyone has every spent on a signed sports photograph at an auction, Christie's announced on Thursday. The photo was included in a Christie's and Hunt Auctions live auction called "Extra Innings: A Private Collection of Important Baseball Memorabilia." It was estimated to go for somewhere around $200,000 and $400,000, according to the listing.

