Gillette's Most Advanced Razor is $115 For Three Days Only

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Regardless of whether or not you participate in No-Shave November (or the other lesser-known men’s November campaign), you deserve a razor that’s fast, powerful and incredibly smooth. Enter: the Panasonic ARC5 Men’s Electric Razor. Its flexible head follows your skin’s natural contours to deliver an even shave, while an intuitive sensor adjusts speed and power based on the density of your beard. Unlike conventional electric razors, it’s also completely waterproof, making it perfect for shaves in and out of the shower. Quick-charging provides five minutes of power on a three-minute charge when you need to touch things up in a hurry.

