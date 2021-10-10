CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP leader won't say if election was stolen

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCsL0_0cMsLRBz00

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Sunday repeatedly avoided saying whether he believes the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" after Fox News's Chris Wallace pressed him on the matter.

Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Scalise blasted the Biden administration's handling of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and the two major bills that have stalled in Congress.

After Scalise's numerous condemnations of the White House, Wallace specifically asked the GOP leader if he believed the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump and whether such claims undermine American democracy.

"Well, Chris, I've been very clear from the beginning. If you look at a number of states, they didn't follow their state-passed laws that govern the election for president. That is what the United States Constitution says. They don't say that the states determine what the rules are. They say the state legislature determined that," said Scalise.

When Wallace took that to mean that the GOP leader believed the election was stolen, Scalise did not refute him but repeated his remarks on state legislative rules and what the Constitution states, refusing to agree or disagree with claims of a stolen election.

Scalise also declined to say how he would vote if former Trump advisers resisted subpoenas from Congress to speak to the Jan. 6 Capitol select committee. Last week, it was reported that Trump had advised four former aides to resist subpoenas from the panel.

"These are legal issues, and you've got a number of people that have been subpoenaed that are complying. They're trying to comply, but it's it's a legal process," Scalise said.

Wallace repeated his question to Scalise, who said, "Well, I don't speculate on a bill that's not before me."

Comments / 290

John Obrien
7d ago

No one cares what this man thinks. The US Supreme Court all 9 of them said there was no election fraud. You don’t need a Congressman from Louisiana to get you to believe the election was or wasn’t stolen. It is over with. The result is not going to be changed. 0-60 in Election Fraudulent Lawsuits. Trump has been laughed out of Court. Let them argue all they want. January 6th came and went. It was a just a formality on that day. Get over it already.

Reply(53)
78
Me
7d ago

No he won’t!! Trump has his balls and masculinity in his hands. Sadly a political position is far more important than a moral compass and self dignity.

Reply(23)
43
migoro
6d ago

OMG! These Republicans remind me of that Twilight Zone episode where everyone feared saying anything that would upset the little monster boy with the scary powers. LMAO 🤣 🤣!!!

Reply(3)
38
The Week

Trump lawyer John Eastman's employer argues he didn't explicitly ask Pence to overturn the election

The conservative Claremont Institute said Monday that it was breaking from tradition to publicly defend John Eastman, one of its senior fellows, from "a recent combined disinformation, de-platforming, and ostracism campaign" based on legal advice he gave to former President Donald Trump, his client, and former Vice President Mike Pence "at a critical stage during the 2020 elections in December 2020 and January 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump’s 'coup 2.0': Obama lawyer warns 45 may sue National Archives in effort to withhold WH docs

As the GOP doubles down on Donald Trump’s “big lie,” the second highest-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, is falsely suggesting Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump is back fueling attacks on democracy during rallies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC legal analyst and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to break this all down as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation.Oct. 11, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Click10.com

Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

WASHINGTON – It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Mehdi Hasan Warns We’re ‘In the Midst of a Rolling Coup’: GOP ‘Will Not Certify a Democratic Victory in 2024’ If They Control House and Trump is Nominee

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan warned his viewers that America was “in the midst of a rolling coup,” predicting that if former President Donald Trump was the 2024 presidential nominee and the GOP controlled the House of Representatives, then “they will not certify a Democratic victory in 2024.”. “Nine months after the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Most Republican senators don’t want ‘clinical narcissist’ Trump to announce bid for White House before 2022 midterms, report says

Republican senators are reportedly worried about the prospect of former President Donald Trump making another bid for the White House and announcing his candidacy before the 2022 midterm elections.Several Republicans in the upper chamber including at least one up for reelection next year unloaded on the idea in statements to The Hill on promise of anonymity.“He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” one senator told the news outlet, adding: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story.”One senator, Ron...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise slammed for refusing to say 2020 election wasn't stolen

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the No. 2 House Republican, refused several times to say on Fox News Sunday that President Biden won the 2020 election, even while he didn't explicitly endorse former President Donald Trump's lie that the election was stolen. A "number of states" did not "follow their state-passed laws that govern the election for president," he told host Chris Wallace.
CONGRESS & COURTS
