Churches host pet blessings in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi

Llamas, it turns out, are not big on holy water.

“You have to be very careful, because they don't like anything hitting their feet,” the Rev. Keith Stripe said recently, sharing a bit of wisdom he's picked up during his years in ministry in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo. “They will spit at you if you bless their feet with holy water.”

It's of course not an opportunity that he nor many other members of the clergy have on the regular. Just once a year or so – if that, especially with a llama – at the animal blessing services that are traditionally held around the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi on Oct. 4.

Congregants and community members alike are invited to bring their pets out for a blessing, often individualized and sometimes involving a sprinkle of holy water, as was the case at St. Pius X Parish in West Toledo on Oct. 1 and at St. Ignatius Parish in Oregon on Oct. 3.

The tradition stems back to the Catholic St. Francis, whose great love of animals led him to today be recognized as the patron saint of animals and the environment.

St. Francis is believed to have first blessed animals between 1210 and 1215, according to Sylvania Franciscan Sister Becky Rutkowski, whose congregation is named in his honor. The story goes that he encountered a flock of birds, and immediately felt the need to speak and preach to them as equals, she continued.

“One might say this was also the beginning of the environmental movement since Francis recognized that human beings are intrinsically connected to all creation,” she wrote in an email.

Today the tradition stretches beyond the Catholic Church, with local ministers describing it as a popular ritual that reflects both the important role that animals hold in their human families and the spirituality that they embody as creatures created by God.

“They are a gift from God, and we want to acknowledge the role that pets play in our lives, and to give thanks to God for that gift they are for us,” said the Rev. Beth Ferne Johnson, of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Sylvania, which held its annual pet service on Sept. 25.

She blessed between 20 and 30 pets this year, she said, many of which were brought not by congregants but by community members who heard about the service.

"It's a nice way to serve the community as well," she said.

At Epworth United Methodist Church, the Rev. Stephen Lowell Swisher spoke similarly in advance of their first pet blessing in recent church history on Oct. 3. The church organized it at the suggestion of a new attendee at the evening worship service, and the pastor said they saw around 50 people participate in the outdoor service.

"I'm open to doing anything and everything that reaches out to the community," he said.

Ministers said cats are less likely to appear than dogs at pet blessings, and that they welcome – sometimes even make a point to encourage – more unusual critters.

Father Stripe has seen turtles, horses and, of course, that llama; this year's blessing alone brought out a rabbit, a gecko, and a pair of snakes to St. Ignatius. At St. Stephen, Reverend Ferne Johnson said she's “been hoping for a reptile, but we've yet to have one appear.”

At St. Pius X Parish, Bunno and Sonic joined a largely canine crowd on the rectory lawn, where a priest and procession of parochial school students soon joined them. It's a long-standing tradition at the parish to involve both the school and the community in the week-day service, said principal Susan Richardson.

“The kids look forward to it,” she said.

Sonic peered out from a carrier beside Scott Hurley, who'd brought the family cat at the special request of his daughter, Zora, a fifth-grade student at the school. A pandemic pet with less than a year with the Hurleys, Sonic was experiencing his first-ever pet blessing.

Mr. Hurley suspected the cat would be fine with the outing.

“I was trying to get him in his harness, because we take him for walks sometimes,” he said. “He tries to escape a lot. So if we go for a walk for like ten minutes, he'll just go lay down.”

Marco, a Havanese, and Toby, a Maltese Shih Tzu mix, were befriending each other around the same time outside St. Pius X. Marco belongs to Patty Cryan, a parishioner, and Toby to Robin Jacob, who brought the dog at the invitation and encouragement of her grandchildren, Cameron Cook, in the fourth grade, and his brother Bowe Cook, in the first grade.

“Dogs need blessings as much as we do,” Ms. Cryan said.

“Exactly,” Ms. Jacob agreed.

And, she added: “The grandchildren were real concerned that the dog got blessed.”