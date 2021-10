Oh, the many wonders a pumpkin patch holds. Find the finishing fall flourishes to decorate your home. Get dolled up for that perfect “fall is here” Instagram photo. Take your kids for fresh air, room to run, and time to delight at the enormous orange orbs they can play among (and maybe even pick a tiny one to keep!) Prep for pie-making this holiday season. Search for the Great Pumpkin (not many are successful, but you can try!)

LIFESTYLE ・ 27 DAYS AGO