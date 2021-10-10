We've battled workouts from 8 celebrity pairs. Here are some of the best routines.

We've tested routines from pairs like Brie Larson and Gal Gadot and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Disney/Marvel; Jack Hill/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/Getty Images; Marianne Ayala/Insider

We've battled workout routines from famous pairs to see which one was most attainable and effective.

We put famous sisters, like Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Bella and Gigi Hadid, to the test.

Superhero actors like Brie Larson and Gal Gadot also had tough routines.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Table of Contents: Masthead Sticky

From famous sisters to superhero actors, these celebrity pairs have some killer workout routines.

We put them head-to-head to determine which ones seem the most attainable and effective for the average person.

Read on to see which pairs we've battled.

Note: Keep in mind that just because a certain routine works for a celebrity doesn't mean it will work for you (or our writers).

Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seem to enjoy running. WPA Pool/Getty Images; Fabiana Buontempo for Insider; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Middleton's fitness routine is reportedly a mix of cycling, yoga, and core-focused exercises

Although writer Fabiana Buontempo couldn't find a full routine to follow, she looked into the kinds of exercises Middleton reportedly enjoys and pieced together a schedule.

She kicked off her week of Middleton workouts with a 15-minute yoga session and a long bike ride. Throughout the week, she also did ab exercises on a stability ball, body-weight moves, a 25-minute run, interval training, and a CrossFit-inspired routine.

On the last day of the experiment, Buontempo did a 2-mile run and a 1 1/2-mile bike ride.

Markle's routine reportedly consists of Pilates exercises, workout DVDs, and strength training

Meghan Markle reportedly does a lot of Pilates-inspired workouts. Fabiana Buontempo for Insider

Buontempo also had to do piece-together research for Markle's favorite workouts before planning out her week.

She started with a Pilates-inspired workout with plenty of core moves. Throughout the week, she also tried hot yoga, a lower-body workout with resistance bands, a light jog, a boxing-inspired cardio video, and a 10-pound dumbbell routine.

On the last day of the Markle-inspired week, she challenged herself by going on a 3-mile run.

See which routine won: I tried working out like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for two weeks, and found Markle has the better routine

Kim Kardashian West vs. Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian both have intense workout routines. John Shearer/Getty Images; Fabiana Buontempo for Insider; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Kim's routine was mostly weight training with minimal cardio

Kim has shared many of her favorite workout routines and moves in interviews and on social media, so it was relatively easy to create a week-long plan.

She reportedly works out her glutes and legs twice a week, so Buontempo started the week off with a lower-body workout.

Over the next six days, she also did a full ab workout, an upper-body weight-training routine, a high-intensity cardio workout, a second lower-body day, a boxing routine, and a second ab day.

Khloé reportedly incorporates a lot of time-efficient exercises into her workouts

The last day of Khloé Kardashian's routine was a rest day. Fabiana Buontempo for Insider

Like her sister, Khloé has shared a lot about her fitness routine on social media and in interviews.

Buontempo started off the Khloé-inspired week with a 30-minute boxing session because the influencer reportedly starts her weeks with cardio. The rest of the week consisted of full-body moves, hot yoga, a resistance-band arm workout, a lower-body workout, a run, and an ab routine.

Khloé has said in interviews that she uses the last day of the week as a rest day, so Buontempo did the same, making sure to stretch her sore muscles out with a 2-mile walk and a foam-rolling routine.

See which routine won: I tried working out like Kim and Khloe Kardashian for two weeks, and found the younger sister has the better routine

Kendall vs. Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner incorporate a lot of hard moves into their fitness routines. DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters; Fabiana Buontempo for Insider; Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kendall's routine incorporated body-weight moves and intense ab exercises

Kendall is reportedly a fan of body-weight (equipment-free) exercises, so that was the base of the week's routine.

Buontempo started off with a full-body routine. Throughout the week, she also incorporated ab moves, a leg routine, a boxing class, a resistance-band routine, and more body-weight moves.

The week ended with a weighted arm routine.

Kylie's regimen involved a lot of cardio and HIIT-style training

Kylie Jenner has a varied exercise routine. Fabiana Buontempo for Insider

Although Kylie and Kendall don't post as much workout content as their older sisters Kim and Khloé, Kylie reportedly takes a more free-spirited approach to fitness.

Buontempo started the week off with a brisk walk, and in later days, incorporated a lower-body workout, an elliptical session, a HIIT-style workout, an ab routine, and a Kardashian-approved lower-body routine .

She finished the Kylie-inspired week off with a second turn on the elliptical and a lower-body stretch.

See which routine won : I worked out like Kendall and Kylie Jenner for 2 weeks, and found the older sister has the better routine

Gigi vs. Bella Hadid

Both Gigi and Bella Hadid are models. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images; Fabiana Buontempo/Insider; Stuart C. Wilson/Stringer/Getty

The Gigi-inspired workouts included a lot of boxing and body-weight exercises

Gigi reportedly focuses on body-weight workouts, and as Insider's Callie Ahlgrim previously reported , she frequently boxes.

Buontempo started the week with a boxing and body-weight workout class. Throughout the week, she also incorporated a core routine, a jump-rope cardio workout, and ballet-inspired routines.

She ended the week with a cardio day.

Bella's routine was filled with intense weight training

Bella Hadid does a lot of intense workouts. Fabiana Buontempo for Insider

Bella told E! News that she's a big fan of intense workouts and sometimes spends up to two hours in the gym.

Buontempo kicked off the Bella-inspired week with a weight-training routine, and over the next few days, she also did cardio, a boxing-and-weights workout, full-body strength-and-conditioning exercises, stretching, and a ballet-based workout.

She ended the week with a leg-focused routine.

See which routine won : I tried working out like Gigi and Bella Hadid for 2 weeks, and found the younger sister has the better routine

Gal Gadot vs. Brie Larson

Gal Gadot and Brie Larson both had to prepare for superhero roles. Warner Bros/Fabiana Buontempo for Insider/Disney

Gadot's routine focused on isolated muscle groups

Gadot reportedly did resistance training and HIIT-style workouts five days a week to get in shape for "Wonder Woman."

Buontempo kicked off the week with a leg workout. Over the next few days, she also did a Gadot-inspired chest, back, and core workout, an upper-body routine, a lower-body session, cardio, arm moves, and more lower-body workouts.

Larson's regimen centered around building resilience

Brie Larson's routine incorporated many resistance moves. Fabiana Buontempo for Insider

Larson's trailer has said that he centered the Captain Marvel actor's routine around building strength and resilience.

For the first day of the routine, Buontempo did a full-body workout. In the following days, she also did plyometric movies, an ab routine, a brisk walk, yoga, body-weight moves, and active-recovery workouts.

She ended the week with more resistance moves.

See which routine won: I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

Scarlett Johansson vs. Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh had to get in shape for "Black Widow." Marvel; Fabiana Buontempo for Insider

Johansson's routine included Pilates, strength training, and hot yoga

Johansson reportedly did Pilates, strength training, and hot yoga to train for "Black Widow."

To start the week off, Buontempo did a weight-lifting routine. The next days brought a gymnastics-inspired body-weight workout, hot yoga, a Pilates routine, a HIIT-style workout, and strength training with weights.

She ended the week with a slow-flow yoga routine and a casual walk.

Pugh prepared for combat choreography with kickboxing and footwork

Florence Pugh's fitness regime is less structured than some other celebrities. Fabiana Buontempo for Insider

Pugh reportedly took a different approach to her superhero training, incorporating kickboxing workouts and movement training.

Buontempo spent the first day of her Pugh-inspired week doing a dance-cardio class. The next few days included a few kickboxing routines, yoga, weighted fight-style exercises, and a run.

On the last day, she did another dance-cardio routine.

See which routine won: I tried Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh's Marvel workouts, and the Black Widow has the better routine

Bobby Flay vs. Gordon Ramsay

Fabiana Buontempo worked out like Bobby Flay and Gordon Ramsay for a week. Slaven Vlasic /Getty; Fabiana Buontempo for Insider; David M. Benett /Getty

Flay's regimen incorporated weight and balance training

Flay has said he incorporates a lot of cardio into his fitness routine.

On day one of the Flay-inspired week, Buontempo did a 2 1/2-mile run. Over the next days, she did a Soul Cycle-inspire bike ride, weight training, a swimming-inspired routine, a second run, and a longer bike ride.

The week ended with a weighted, full-body workout.

Ramsay's routine involved a lot of cardio and endurance training

Biking was an effective leg workout. Fabiana Buontempo

Like Flay, Ramsay reportedly loves to swim and do endurance training.

Buontempo took inspiration from that and started the week with an elliptical session. She proceeded to do body-weight routines, bike rides, and an Ironman-inspired workout throughout the week.

On the last day, Buontempo recovered with plenty of stretching, yoga, and foam-rolling.

See which routine won: I tried working out like Bobby Flay and Gordon Ramsay, and preferred the Iron Chef's routine

Rachael Ray vs. Martha Stewart

The celebrity chefs have pretty different routines. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty; Fabiana Buontempo for Insider; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ray's regimen was more focused on cardio and strength training

Ray reportedly likes to work out in the morning, incorporating a lot of cardio- and strength-driven routines.

Buontempo started the week with a run before doing strength training, a cardio routine, a core workout, another run, and a stretch routine in the following days.

She ended the Ray-inspired week with a strength-training workout.

Stewart's varied routine included yoga and cardio

There was a lot of core work in these two weeks. Fabiana Buontempo

Stewart has said that she prefers yoga workouts, so Buontempo kicked off the week with a 45-minute flow.

Over the next couple of days, she also did a weight routine, an elliptical session, a bike ride, weighted upper-body moves, and a long stretch with an inversion board.

On the last day, she did an intense cardio routine.

See which routine won: I tried working out like Rachael Ray and Martha Stewart, and preferred the 79-year-old's routine

Ina Garten vs. Giada De Laurentiis

Chefs Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis have their own routines. Noam Galai/Getty; Fabiana Buontempo; Ethan Miller/Getty

Garten's routine incorporated a lot of head-clearing walks and yoga

Garten has said she enjoys the relaxing nature of practicing yoga, so Buontempo incorporated different poses into her week.

She started on day one with mediation and a quick yoga flow. Throughout the week, she also went on long walks, did a yoga-sculpt routine, went for a bike ride, and did an elliptical session.

On the last day, Buontempo finished off with another relaxing yoga routine.

De Laurentiis' regimen included boxing and resistance-band training

Giada De Laurentiis reportedly does low-intensity resistance training. Fabiana Buontempo

The "Everyday Italian" star reportedly prefers low-intensity workouts .

Buontempo kicked off the De Laurentiis-inspired week with a resistance-band routine before filling the days with energizing yoga, kickboxing, a foam-rolling stretch routine, an elliptical session, and an upper-body resistance workout.

She finished the week with yoga and stretched out her sore muscles.

See which routine won: I worked out like Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis for a week and preferred the younger chef's routine