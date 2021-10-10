Singlet Exciton Fission: Breakthrough for More Efficient Solar Cells and Light-Based Technologies
Researchers from the Fritz Haber Institute (FHI) in Berlin, the MPSD and the Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg have provided important new insights into a key process for the development of more efficient solar cells and other light-based technologies, called singlet exciton fission. They have managed to track how molecules of a promising material, single crystals comprised of pentacene molecules, move in real time as singlet fission takes place, showing that a collective motion of molecules may be the origin of the fast timescales connected to this process.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0