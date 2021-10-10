CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Singlet Exciton Fission: Breakthrough for More Efficient Solar Cells and Light-Based Technologies

By Max Planck Institute
scitechdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Fritz Haber Institute (FHI) in Berlin, the MPSD and the Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg have provided important new insights into a key process for the development of more efficient solar cells and other light-based technologies, called singlet exciton fission. They have managed to track how molecules of a promising material, single crystals comprised of pentacene molecules, move in real time as singlet fission takes place, showing that a collective motion of molecules may be the origin of the fast timescales connected to this process.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
CleanTechnica

Breakthrough Research Makes Battery Recycling More Economical

Lithium-ion batteries are the engines of our technological present and future. They power portable electronics, such as smartphones and laptops and electric vehicles (EVs), which are growing in popularity. But the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries, especially in automobiles, has outpaced the technology to recycle them. Now, scientists at the ReCell Center — the nation’s first advanced battery recycling research and development center, headquartered at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory — have made a pivotal discovery that removes one of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of making recycling lithium-ion batteries economically viable.
ENVIRONMENT
pv-magazine.com

New ‘matrix’ layout for shingled solar cells

Promising better module efficiencies, aesthetic appearance, flexibility in terms of device shape and size, as well as eliminating soldering and therefore lead from PV production, shingled solar module layouts have been around for a while, and are gaining ground commercially particularly in rooftop and BIPV markets. Now, scientists at Germany’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Perovskite solar cell defects trap charge carriers and then release them again

Among the most exciting materials for solar cells are the so-called MAPI semiconductors. They consist of organic methylammonium cations and lead iodide octahedra that form a perovskite structure. MAPI based solar cells have achieved efficiencies of 25% within a few years. But so far, the semi-organic semiconductors are still aging rapidly.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Cells#Solar Energy#Exciton#Singlet Fission#The Fritz Haber Institute#Mpsd#Sef#Sciences Advances#Fhi
US News and World Report

Google Wants to Use AI to Time Traffic Lights More Efficiently

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google cut fuel use and traffic delays by 10% to 20% at four locations in Israel by using artificial intelligence to optimize signal lights and it next plans to test the software in Rio de Janeiro, the company said on Wednesday. The early-phase research project is...
TECHNOLOGY
pv-magazine.com

Ultrathin gallium-arsenide solar cell with light management architecture

Gallium-arsenide (GaAs), and other cell materials from the III-V group, have long been an area of interest for researchers working in solar PV thanks to their potential for very high efficiency. The cost of the materials, however, has kept these materials limited to niche applications such as drones and space travel.
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Doping delivers improved performance for perovskite solar cells

Researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ) have said that advances in nanomaterial technology have allowed them to manufacture perovskite-based solar cells that are as efficient as conventional silicon-based cells, but without the high costs and complex manufacturing processes. While silicon-based solar cells continue to dominate the market, perovskite solar...
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Scientists Aim To Improve Solar Cells With Nanomaterials

A poppy seed from your morning bagel is about 1,000 times larger than a bacterial cell. That small cell is about 1,000 times larger than the chemical structures National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) researchers are creating and studying to transform how we use energy. A Smaller, Stranger World. At such...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Newswise

Light construction, efficient operation

Newswise — HiLo, the latest NEST unit, combines medieval building principles with futuristic construction methods: the two-storey building module with its striking, doubly curved concrete roof and novel, lightweight funicular floor system was inspired by construction methods of the past, and planned and built using state-of-the-art computational design and fabrication techniques. In the new unit, a team of scientists led by Philippe Block, Professor of Architecture and Structures, and Arno Schlueter, Professor of Architecture and Building Systems together with industrial partners explored how lightweight structures and efficient construction methods can be combined with intelligent and adaptive building systems to reduce both embodied and operational emissions in the construction and building industry.
CONSTRUCTION
mining.com

Duo share Nobel chemistry prize for work on solar cell advances

Two scientists, working independently of each other, won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work into molecular construction and its impact on a range of uses from solar cells to battery storage. Benjamin List, from the Max-Planck-Institut in Germany, and David MacMillan, a professor at Princeton University, won the...
CHEMISTRY
pv-magazine.com

The weekend read: Half-cut solar cells on edge

Today, the majority of high-efficiency modules on the market feature half-cut cell designs. Cell cutting was also a key enabler for the ongoing shift toward larger wafer formats – full cell modules based on either 182 mm or 210 mm wafers would be a step backward in terms of performance. And if smaller formats begin to disappear from the market, as many in the industry forecast, cell-cutting processes are likely to become even more ubiquitous in PV manufacturing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Exploration of efficient electron acceptors for organic solar cells: rational design of indacenodithiophene based non-fullerene compounds

The global need for renewable sources of energy has compelled researchers to explore new sources and improve the efficiency of the existing technologies. Solar energy is considered to be one of the best options to resolve climate and energy crises because of its long-term stability and pollution free energy production. Herein, we have synthesized a small acceptor compound (TPDR) and have utilized for rational designing of non-fullerene chromophores (TPD1–TPD6) using end-capped manipulation in A2–A1–D–A1–A2 configuration. The quantum chemical study (DFT/TD-DFT) was used to characterize the effect of end group redistribution through frontier molecular orbital (FMO), optical absorption, reorganization energy, open circuit voltage (Voc), photovoltaic properties and intermolecular charge transfer for the designed compounds. FMO data exhibited that TPD5 had the least ΔE (1.71 eV) with highest maximum absorption (λmax) among all compounds due to the four cyano groups as the end-capped acceptor moieties. The reorganization energies of TPD1–TPD6 hinted at credible electron transportation due to the lower values of λe than λh. Furthermore, open circuit voltage (Voc) values showed similar amplitude for all compounds including parent chromophore, except TPD4 and TPD5 compounds. These designed compounds with unique end group acceptors have the potential to be used as novel fabrication materials for energy devices.
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

4 Solar Energy Trends That Will Light the Way in 2022

Since the dawn of 2021, there's been no shortage of blinding, barrier-breaking tech in the solar energy sector. From thin-film solar cells to building-integrated photovoltaics to buzz-stirring solar fabric, 2021 has welcomed a broad spectrum of technology, sure to make electromagnetic waves in sustainability-focused communities. Deeper into this post-pandemic year,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ngtnews.com

SunHydrogen Works with Michigan University on Solar-to-Hydrogen Efficiency

SunHydrogen Inc., the developer of a technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, has entered a sponsored research agreement with the University of Michigan for the next 12 months. Through the partnership, SunHydrogen will look to develop and test highly efficient catalysts for oxygen and hydrogen evolution, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Team demonstrates great promise of all-inorganic perovskite solar cells for improving solar cell efficiency

Hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites have already demonstrated high photovoltaic efficiencies of greater than 25%. The prevailing wisdom in the field is that the organic (carbon- and hydrogen-containing) molecules in the material are crucial to achieving this impressive performance because they are believed to suppress defect-assisted carrier recombination. New research in the...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Discovery Points Toward the Next Revolution in Genome Editing Technology

New Programmable Gene Editing Proteins Found Outside of CRISPR Systems. Researchers find RNA-guided enzymes are more diverse and widespread than previously believed. Within the last decade, scientists have adapted CRISPR systems from microbes into gene editing technology, a precise and programmable system for modifying DNA. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have discovered a new class of programmable DNA modifying systems called OMEGAs (Obligate Mobile Element Guided Activity), which may naturally be involved in shuffling small bits of DNA throughout bacterial genomes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Ausome: Non-Toxic Technology Extracts More Gold From Ore

Study shows new chloride-based process recovers 84% of gold compared to the 64% recovered with traditional methods. Gold is one of the world’s most popular metals. Malleable, conductive and non-corrosive, it’s used in jewelry, electronics, and even space exploration. But traditional gold production typically involves a famous toxin, cyanide, which has been banned for industrial use in several countries.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Molecular Information Storage: Storing Data As Mixtures of Fluorescent Dyes

As the world’s data storage needs grow, new strategies for preserving information over long periods with reduced energy consumption are needed. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have developed a data storage approach based on mixtures of fluorescent dyes, which are deposited onto an epoxy surface in tiny spots with an inkjet printer. The mixture of dyes at each spot encodes binary information that is read with a fluorescent microscope. Watch a video here:
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy