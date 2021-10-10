CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

MPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Memphis

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhKoU_0cMsK4yI00
Police car generic The woman was killed while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk. (Nick Papantonis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car overnight in South Memphis.

Memphis police said officers responded to the fatal hit-and-run accident at S. Third and Maryland Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

The woman was hit by a car while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Maryland State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

City Watch issued for missing 13-year-old girl

Memphis, Tenn — The Memphis police have issued a City Watch alert for a missing teenager. Police said Ameija Hudson, 13, was last seen in the 3100 Block of Madewe; around 6:50 p.m. today. If you see Hudson, call MPD at 901-545-2677. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stolen handgun and weed found on UofM campus, two men now charged

Memphis, Tenn — Two men have been charged after carrying weapons and marijuana on the University of Memphis campus on Thursday, police said. Undercover detectives found a suspicious white Dodge parked at a Z Market on Perkins/Cottonwood. Within the car, there appeared to be a “hand-to-hand transaction consistent with drug sales” by those in the car, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Hit And Run#Memphis Police Dept
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arrest made in Mobile high school football game shooting

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama teen was arrested late Saturday in connection to a shooting during a high school football game Friday night in Mobile, authorities said. Jai Scott, 19, of Semmes, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, WKRG reported. Scott was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to AL.com. The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.
MOBILE, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man with 37 arrests jailed by NYC police after chasing woman to her apartment

NEW YORK — Police in New York City arrested a man on suspicion of attempted burglary after he chased a woman to her apartment in September, authorities said. Orisha Luckey, 41, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with attempted burglary, harassment and criminal trespassing, WCBS reported. Luckey was arrested 37 times before the Sept. 23 incident, officials with the New York Police Department said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy