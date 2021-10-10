MPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Memphis

Police car generic The woman was killed while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk. (Nick Papantonis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car overnight in South Memphis.

Memphis police said officers responded to the fatal hit-and-run accident at S. Third and Maryland Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

The woman was hit by a car while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

