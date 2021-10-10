MPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car overnight in South Memphis.
Memphis police said officers responded to the fatal hit-and-run accident at S. Third and Maryland Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.
The woman was hit by a car while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, police said.
No suspect information has been released.
Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.
