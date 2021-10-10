CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene Robinson column reminds us it is up to the American voters to turn the political tide

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Great column by Eugene Robinson, “How dumb can America get and still survive?” on Oct. 10. The Plain Dealer should run more columns like this every day. No foreign country can bring this great nation down. If America fails, it will be due to its own internal ignorance and stubbornness. Unfortunately, the Republican Party fans the flames of this ignorance. The GOP had become the party of lies. It saddens me to see that Ohio is becoming more and more of a red state. Nothing will change unless we, as voters, change our hearts and our minds.

JustJoe
7d ago

Well it seems that the demarats want to spend us into run away inflation. I used to be a democrat but when they put Hillary out there I just had to switch.

