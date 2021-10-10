CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette's Most Advanced Razor is $115 For Three Days Only

By Brandt Ranj
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGillette’s Heated Razor Kit is one of the most technically advanced shaving tools we’ve ever seen, and it’s marked down to its lowest price ever. The kit was named one of Time’s Best Innovations and earned both Engadget’s Best of CES award and Men’s Health’s Grooming Awards in 2019, and it will be discounted to $115 from October 10 through October 12. This is the largest discount Gillette has ever offered on this kit.

