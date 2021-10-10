CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bocking Windmill: Storm-damaged sails repaired for 300th anniversary

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "beautiful" 300-year-old windmill's revamped sails, which were damaged during Storm Ciara, have been unveiled to the public as part of its anniversary celebrations. Bocking Windmill in Essex, which was built in 1721, held its first open day since summer 2019 earlier. The windmill has had two sails, which were...

www.bbc.com

