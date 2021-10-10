CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB playoffs: Astros vs. White Sox odds, ALDS Game 3 picks, predictions from proven computer model

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox will look to stay alive when they take on the visiting Houston Astros in Game 3 of their American League Division Series matchup on Sunday night. The White Sox (93-69), who won the AL Central by 13 games over Cleveland, have been outscored 15-5 in dropping the first two games of the series. The Astros (95-67), who won the AL West by five games over Seattle, have won four in a row and six of seven overall. Houston won the season series between the teams, 5-2.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Astros’ Carlos Correa teases signing with New York

The Houston Astros shortstop teased signing with New York during a recent appearance on the La Garata podcast. However he didn’t specify if he was talking about the Yankees or Mets. Here’s what was said during the interview, which was conducted in Spanish, according to SNY:. In a separate interview,...
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Luis Robert
Chicago Tribune

Tim Anderson and José Abreu on what’s next for the Chicago White Sox after their exit in the ALDS: ‘We’ve got the pieces. It’s just a matter of it being our time.’

Tim Anderson doesn’t think the Chicago White Sox are too far from achieving their goals. “We’ve got the pieces,” the All-Star shortstop said Thursday during a conference call. “It’s just a matter of it being our time. Right now wasn’t our time and we understand that. So we’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, come back again next year and hopefully it will be our time. And hopefully ...
MLB
CBS Boston

‘It’s Thrilling To Watch’: Excitement Builds Ahead Of Red Sox-Astros ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s been a lot of Red Sox excitement in Boston over the past few days and that contagious energy is set to continue as the ALCS begins in less than 24 hours. “It’s thrilling to watch them, they have a really good group of players,” Lance McNaughton said. Ace Ticket’s April Martin said they’ve been busy since the Red Sox won the Division Series against the Rays on Monday night. Many fans are looking to attend the October 18th, 19th and 20th ALCS games at Fenway Park. “Anyone that’s been at the last couple games we had can...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Playoff Games#Alds#The Chicago White Sox#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Chicago 121 Astros#The White Sox Chicago
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
CBS Boston

Rochie’s Keys To A Red Sox ALCS Victory Over Astros

HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Astros are meeting in the postseason for the third time in five seasons. Houston took out Boston in the 2017 ALDS en route to a title while the Sox beat the Astros in the 2018 ALCS en route to their own World Series crown. That makes this year a rubber match of sorts, with the bout getting started Friday night in Houston. Let’s take a look at four keys to Boston taking the series and securing a spot in the World Series. Win One In Houston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts turns a double play against...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Remember: It's a Best of 7!

After winning Friday night against the Boston red Sox, the Astros had some mishaps in the first half of Saturday's Game 2. Early in the game the Red Sox performed not one but two GRAND SLAM HOME RUNS. The Astros didn't score till much later in the game.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy