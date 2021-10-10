CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with vaccine mandate as deadlines near

By Alex Horton
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of thousands of U.S. service members remain unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated against the coronavirus as the Pentagon's first compliance deadlines near, with lopsided rates across the individual services and a spike in deaths among military reservists illustrating how political division over the shots has seeped into a nonpartisan force with unambiguous orders.

www.chron.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Reuters

Union Pacific to comply with COVID vaccine deadline for U.S. workers

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) said on Wednesday it will require its 31,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated under President Joe Biden's executive order requiring that federal contractors mandate vaccines by Dec. 8, except for employees who receive an approved exemption. "As a federal contractor who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US Navy says sailors who refuse vaccine will be expelled

The US Navy said Thursday that personnel who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be expelled from the force, ahead of the November 28 deadline for the injection. "With Covid-19 vaccines now mandatory for all military members, the Navy has announced plans to start processing for discharge those who refuse vaccination without a pending or approved exemption," it said in a statement. It was the first clear indication by the Pentagon of what would happen to service members who reject the vaccines, which became mandatory at the end of August. Until now military officials had avoided answering what would happen to those who refuse to be vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
13newsnow.com

Deadlines looming for troops who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccinations

NORFOLK, Va. — Vaccine hesitancy still remains a problem for the military, government contractors, and others who work directly with the U.S. armed forces. Overall, the numbers sound pretty good. According to the Defense Department, 96.7% of the active force has gotten at least one dose, and 83.7% are fully vaccinated.
NORFOLK, VA
The Independent

Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon s 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world.At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Van Ovost's historic rise, calling her a “legend of a leader,” a pilot by training and a pivotal player in the airlift of tens of thousands of evacuees from Kabul in August. She helped orchestrate the airlift as commander of the Air Force Air Mobility Command.“We need every...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Civil Unrest#Defense Department#U S Army#Pentagon#The Washington Post#Navy#The Marine Corps#The Air Force#The Defense Department
KNX 1070 News Radio

Report: Hundreds of thousands of U.S. military members still not vaccinated

A new report has found that hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as deadlines set by the Pentagon near. Since the mandate by the Pentagon in August, the number of U.S. service members vaccinated for the virus has risen, but there are still lopsided rates across each branch. The report also found that there has also been a spike in deaths among military reservists.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy