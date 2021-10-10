The proof that Sofía Vergara always had star wood and is a natural blonde

Although now I triumph as a jury of the talent show America’s Got Talent where she has become intimate with Heidi Klum (they even share snacks during breaks), Most will always remember Sofía Vergara for her role as Gloria Delgado in the series Modern family. The actress has said on several occasions that the character she played in the fictional comedy was tailor-made for her because she shares a lot with the funny matriarch of the Pritchett family: both are Colombian, they emigrated to the United States to pursue a dream and have a personality overwhelming. However, something that separates both women is the color of the hair, because Vergara had to dye her natural blonde hair to fit the Latin image requested by Hollywood producers. As proof of this change of look due to the demands of the script, the star has just published two photos from when he was in school with which he also shows that he always had a talent to succeed in the entertainment industry.