2 killed, 5 teens among 32 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

By Sun-Times Media Wire
fox32chicago.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two people were killed and 32 others — including five teens — wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening. One person was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in West Town on the Northwest Side. Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man, 30, was shot in his left leg, and was taken to Stroger, police said. A woman, 22, was shot in her right leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot in her back, police said. Both were also taken to Stroger, police said. Another 25-year-old woman went to Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to her left leg, police said. Their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

The Truth Teller!
7d ago

Keep up the great work!! It's open season for gangbangers in Chiraq with no risk of consequences!!! Just another case of "mutual combat" according to Kim Foxx and no charges will be filed.  That appears to be her go to move lately.  Stab a kid to death, mutual combat, gang shoots up a house, mutual combat, stab a store clerk for refusing to sell alcohol ILLEGALLY per city laws, mutual combat.  Violence is 100% approved in Chicago and if you are arrested just tell Kim Foxx it was mutual combat and she will let you walk.

