Tom Cruise: surprise visit to Barcelona

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Barcelona has hosted the thirtieth edition of CineEurope, an exhibitors’ convention in which the technical novelties of the big screen industry are shown as well as the premieres that will take place in the coming months. He did not want to miss this event organized by the American company The Film Expo Group, which had to be postponed last spring due to the health crisis. Tom cruise. Right now His professional commitments are in the United Kingdom, but the actor took a plane to travel to our country and thus participate in this act where his presence surprised all attendees. Not surprisingly, she has been the only international star who has stepped on the stage of the Barcelona International Convention Center while other prominent names such as Sandra Bullock or director Steven Caple Jr intervened through a video.

