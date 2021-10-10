CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) set to start in Week 5 versus Pittsburgh

By Aidan McGrath
 7 days ago

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will start in Week 5 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Broncos fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Bridgewater's return spares them from watching another Drew Lock start. Bridgewater has already added more Passing Net Expected Points (37.05) to the Broncos' expected points total in 3.5 weeks of 2021 than Lock "added" (-14.88) in the entirety of 2020.

