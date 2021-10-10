Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) set to start in Week 5 versus Pittsburgh

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.

NFL ・ 17 DAYS AGO