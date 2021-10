There's a scene or several in the movie "Terminator 2" when the T-1000 is blown to bits and/or suffers several shotgun blasts to the torso and just keeps going -- its only mission being to destroy his targets. More and more, it feels like Amari Cooper is approaching such a level, for while rookie first-round pick Micah Parsons has rightfully declared himself a T-800, Cooper showed he won't be slowed by a combination of a fractured rib and a hamstring injury. The latter saw him miss a series early in the battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but when he returned, it was judgment day.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO