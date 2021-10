Wedding planners know trends better than anyone. Some are seeing classic wedding traditions for brides and grooms disappearing! If you’ve attended a wedding recently you might have noticed some of these changes. A growing number of couples are no longer tossing the bouquet or garter. Also, when the ceremony ends, a lot of folks are no longer hanging around for a receiving line. Instead they make rounds during the reception. Not seeing the bride before the wedding has gone out the window as well as couples are documenting the “first look” with their photographer. Matching bridesmaids dresses and the bride’s parents footing the bill are also becoming a thing of the past.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO