Fall severe weather season arrives

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued As Storms Move In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of the tri-state as storms move into the area. The following areas are under the warning until 4 p.m.:  Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware; West central Salem County in southern New Jersey; and Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania. STORM TIMELINE Clouds will increase through the morning as a cold-front approaches. Showers and storms developing west to east through the late afternoon bring some concern; any storm that gains strength could make some damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado.   After midnight, skies will clear up, and much colder air will come in with morning lows on Sunday in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs on Sunday will hover near 60. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. The crisp fall-like conditions will last through Wednesday with a return to 70s by Thursday. TODAY: Warm and breezy, clouds increase, storms later today (Possible Severe). High 80 TONIGHT: Storms possible early, then clearing toward dawn and chilly. Low 53 SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly start, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. High 68
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm With Mountain Snow Will Arrive By Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another spectacular mid-October day in Colorado with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and light wind. High temperatures will be as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year in some areas. By tonight we’ll see the clouds increase from the west and southwest as a weather disturbance passes to our south. It could spread a few light rain or snow showers into the San Juan Mountains before sunrise on Monday. Monday will bring another mild day to Colorado but it will be breezy during the afternoon with increasing clouds. A...
COLORADO STATE
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

Labor flexes its muscle as leverage tips from employers to workers

New York (CNN Business) — Workers are saying enough is enough. And many of them are either hitting the picket lines or quitting their jobs as a result. The changing dynamics of the US labor market, which has put employees rather than employers in the driver's seat in a way not seen for decades, is allowing unions to flex their muscle.
LABOR ISSUES
CNN

'Squid Game' is a huge hit. That may not be enough for Netflix

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. New York (CNN Business) — For much of this year, Netflix shares have trailed big tech rivals Facebook, Apple and Amazon. That's no longer the case, in part because of the global mega-hit "Squid Game."
TV & VIDEOS
Community Policy