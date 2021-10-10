CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Georgia takes over No. 1 from Alabama in new college football rankings

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

The new college football rankings are set for a shake up at the top after formerly top-ranked Alabama’s stunning last-second loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station, Texas. There won’t be a ton of surprise when the new AP Top 25 is released on Sunday afternoon when Georgia takes over the No. 1 spot from Bama, but that thrilling SEC on CBS primetime special is not the only result that is going to lead to some changes in the rankings.

blackchronicle.com

