Opinion: HUD must disclose flood risk to protect low-income homebuyers

With the goal of making the home buying process in New York more equitable, the city is expanding its existing down payment assistance program by more than double. The Department of Housing Preservation and Development announced on Monday it will offer up to $100,000 toward down payments or closing costs to first-time homebuyers who earn up to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), a major increase from the $40,000 in forgivable loan offered by the city previously.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO