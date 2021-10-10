CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Opinion: HUD must disclose flood risk to protect low-income homebuyers

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was recently listening to NPR as they discussed the drastic increase in flooding across the country as a result of climate change. They went on to explain a deep environmental injustice that exists: the federal government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, has been selling flood-prone homes to unassuming buyers for years. Most of these homebuyers are low-income, because HUD sells houses that have been foreclosed on for more affordable prices.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

HUD must help tenants get out of substandard subsidized housing, court rules

The Department of Housing and Urban Development must provide families living in substandard subsidized housing with vouchers that will allow them to move elsewhere, according a Fifth Circuit ruling Wednesday. The decision has paved the way for tenants with HUD vouchers tied to a specific property to sue for a relocation voucher if the property fails inspection and is not remediated.
HOUSTON, TX
Nogales International

Low-income residents challenged by lack of housing options

The Nogales Housing Authority is currently vetting applicants referred by local agencies for 15 federal emergency rental vouchers allocated for Santa Cruz County. The question is whether those who are approved will be able to find apartments. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development vouchers are intended for people...
NOGALES, AZ
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Mario Diaz-Balalrt, Lois Frankel Team Up on Flood Risk Transparency for Homebuyers Act

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and two members of the Florida delegation in the U.S. House unveiled their proposal “to require the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide a disclosure notice to potential homebuyers if the HUD listed properties are located in a flood zone and are considered a Repetitive Loss property according to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).”
CONGRESS & COURTS
realtor.com

Could 20-Year, Low-Interest Mortgages Help First-Time Homebuyers?

A new bill in Congress could help Americans struggling to become homeowners. If approved, the Low-Income First Time Homebuyers (LIFT) Act of 2021 would offer 20-year mortgages with low interest rates to first-time, lower-income homebuyers, particularly people of color. This could help new homeowners build much-needed equity quickly. But it...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Oracle

OPINION: HUD should hold developers accountable amid housing crisis

Gov. Ron DeSantis cut off all state funding to subsidized housing developers Cambridge Management and Southport Financial Services on Sept. 24 after witnessing firsthand the deplorable conditions of the Hilltop Village affordable housing community in Jacksonville. Following a News 4 Jacksonville exposé on the apartment’s conditions in April, Sen. Marco...
TAMPA, FL
northcentralpa.com

For low-income homeowners and homeowners to be: Lycoming County non-profits are at your service.

Lycoming County is home to many non-profit organizations with a mission to support the local community. Lycoming Habitat for Humanity is highlighting their affordable housing program that educates low-income residents about home management. STEP, Inc. is introducing a program with a similar goal of reducing barriers for homeowners who may lack financial means.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
yieldpro.com

HUD to issue rule protecting tenants facing evictions for non-payment of rent in HUD-assisted properties

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Wednesday announced that it will publish a rule that prohibits the eviction of tenants facing eviction for nonpayment of rent from HUD-subsidized public housing and certain properties with project-based rental assistance without providing a 30-day notice period that includes information about available federal emergency rental assistance.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Affordable Housing#Fair Housing#Npr
dsnews.com

HUD Issues New Protections for Tenants Facing COVID-Related Eviction

HUD’s latest action reaffirms HUD’s commitment to keeping people housed throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic through the prevention of unnecessary evictions. The Biden-Harris Administration continues to work to rush aid to renters and landlords, and ensure that available support quickly reaches families in need and most at-risk of eviction.
HOUSE RENT
6sqft

NYC is offering low-income, first-time homebuyers $100K toward down payments

With the goal of making the home buying process in New York more equitable, the city is expanding its existing down payment assistance program by more than double. The Department of Housing Preservation and Development announced on Monday it will offer up to $100,000 toward down payments or closing costs to first-time homebuyers who earn up to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), a major increase from the $40,000 in forgivable loan offered by the city previously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s housing shortage for low-income renters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The housing shortage for low-income renters is a problem the state of New Mexico is no stranger to. However, the issue is heightened due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico is digging into federal CARES Act funding and putting it toward Emergency Rental Assistance Programs that can help pay back rent and utilities or even upcoming rent.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Own Homes

About 83 million people in America own homes, according to Pew Research. Viewed another way, that means that about two-thirds of households own their own homes. That is down from the long-term figure of about 70%. One of the current barriers to homeownership is price. The post-pandemic economic recovery has caused many people to move […]
REAL ESTATE
KRDO

Proposed marijuana sales tax increase to help low-income students

COLORADO (KRDO) -- On November 2, Proposition 119 Learning Enrichment and Academic Program (LEAP) will ask Colorado's voters whether or not to raise the state's recreational marijuana sales tax. If approved, the Colorado Department of Education and the State Board of Education would receive more than $130 million. The funds...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Lowest Rents in America

As many Americans have moved due to the pandemic, particularly from large cities on the East and West Coasts, in search of a better quality of life, home prices have surged. People also have been able to relocate because more companies have allowed employees to work from home. In addition, low mortgage rates also contributed […]
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy