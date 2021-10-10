Opinion: HUD must disclose flood risk to protect low-income homebuyers
I was recently listening to NPR as they discussed the drastic increase in flooding across the country as a result of climate change. They went on to explain a deep environmental injustice that exists: the federal government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, has been selling flood-prone homes to unassuming buyers for years. Most of these homebuyers are low-income, because HUD sells houses that have been foreclosed on for more affordable prices.www.statesman.com
