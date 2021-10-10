CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Kicking Off Black Friday in October. Here's How to Avoid Going Overboard

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black Friday deals are starting early this year. Here's how to avoid busting your budget. Many shoppers are familiar with Black Friday, otherwise known as the most anticipated shopping event of the year. Black Friday has historically been a prime time to snag discounts and load up on holiday gifts -- which explains why so many people routinely get up at the crack of dawn and wait outside big box stores for hours to get in on doorbusters.

