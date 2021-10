Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took to the pulpit today for his weekly press conference and went over the Aggies' 26-22 loss to Mississippi State. He discussed everything from play calling to the play of quarterback Zach Calzada, noting that they missed some blocks and receivers on offense in red zone situations that made a key difference in the game. Finally, he went over the Aggies' injury situation which included the announcement that three A&M players...Myles Jones, Brian George, and Luke Matthews were gone for the season.

