Flooded Thai restaurant becomes a hit with local diners, who dodge waves from passing boats while eating their meals

By Zahra Tayeb
 7 days ago
Customers at the Chaopraya Antique Café. AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
  • A flooded restaurant in Thailand has become a popular dining spot, France24 reported.
  • Diners have been pictured enjoying their meals as river water splashes around their legs.
  • The owner dubbed the experience "hot-pot surfing."

A flooded restaurant in Thailand has become popular among locals, who are flocking to the waterlogged dining spot in droves.

Chao Phraya Antique Café, located in Nonthaburi City, just north of Bangkok, opened in February in a riverside location, AP reported. But a combination of recent tropical storms and heavy monsoon rains flooded the restaurant.

Diners didn't seem to mind and have been pictured reveling in the experience, as well as enjoying the thrill of waves created by passing boats.

"The concept has spread thanks to word of mouth from customers," the owner, Titiporn Jutimanon, told France24. Jutimanon dubbed the experience "hot-pot surfing."

Customers react to boats passing by. AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Some staff choose to wear rubber boots while navigating the floodwaters carrying food, he added.

Videos of the restaurant have gone viral on social media. It's become such a hit that customers now have to make reservations if they want to visit.

"This is a great atmosphere. During this flood crisis, this has become the restaurant's signature attraction. So I wanted to challenge myself and try out this new experience," said one customer, according to AP.

The restaurant is Jutimanon's first venture. It previously suffered a slump after months of closure amid lockdown restrictions.

But the floodwaters have turned a crisis into an opportunity, according to Jutimanon. "It encourages us to keep the restaurant open and keep customers happy," he said, per AP.

Jutimanon noted, however, that if he has to close the restaurant down again, it wouldn't survive.

Back in 2018, Insider reported that Bangkok officials and organizations had mapped out an extensive water-management plan in an attempt to prevent future flooding.

IN THIS ARTICLE
