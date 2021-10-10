Columbus sailed to the right place in history | Opinion

Many efforts have been launched to eliminate Columbus Day. The Dante Alighieri Society, however, firmly believes that the voyages of Christopher Columbus represent a tremendous human achievement. Collectively, they symbolize a documented “first encounter.” That being said, the importance of Columbus’s voyages should never be trivialized. For that reason, The Dante Alighieri Society vehemently opposes any effort to rescind Columbus Day as a holiday or the removal of any monuments erected in Columbus’s honor.