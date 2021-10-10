CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power returns to Lebanon after 24-hour blackout

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower has been restored in Lebanon, officials say, after a 24-hour shutdown of the country's energy supply. The energy ministry says the central bank has granted it $100m (£73m) of credit to buy fuel and keep its power stations operating. The power grid shut down yesterday and officials said it...

95.5 FM WIFC

Lebanon restores power supply after complete halt

DUBAI (Reuters) – Lebanon’s power supplies were back to normal on Sunday after a blackout the previous day when the country’s two biggest power stations shut down because of a fuel shortage, the Energy Ministry said. The closure piled further hardship on Lebanese struggling with job losses, soaring prices and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

No Power Crunch, Says India Over Blackout Fears

India has ample coal stocks to meet the demand of its power plants, the government said Sunday, seeking to allay fears of imminent blackouts in New Delhi and other cities. The current fuel stock at coal-powered plants is about 7.2 million tons, sufficient for four days, the ministry of coal said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Deadly clashes rock Lebanon capital after rally against port blast judge

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon's capital Thursday as an escalation of tensions around last year's massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone. The army deployed tanks and troops to quell street battles that sparked memories of the 1975-1990 civil war for a city already traumatised by last year's blast disaster and Lebanon's worst-ever economic crisis. Bullets smashed into houses, while panicked civilians cowered indoors as the sound of gunfire and grenade blasts mixed with the wail of ambulance sirens for more than three hours. The bloody unrest broke out after shots were fired at a demonstration by the Muslim Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements.
PROTESTS
BBC

Russia not withholding gas for political reasons - ambassador

Russia's ambassador to the UK has said that his country is not restricting gas exports "for political reasons". Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Andrei Kelin denied accusations that Russia is using energy as a political weapon, amid surging prices across Europe that have sent gas bills in many households skyrocketing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Harrogate gas leak: Supplies start to be restored as pipe repaired

A gas leak that affected supplies to 3,200 people over the weekend has been repaired. Residents in Harrogate were asked to avoid using their central heating and taking showers after the discovery in Ripon Road on Friday. Work continues to fully restore supplies but a damaged pipe was fixed thanks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fears over ‘domino effect’ of energy supplier collapse as gas shipper CNG stops deliveries

Fears are growing that a “domino effect” could result in more energy suppliers going out of business after a key gas wholesaler exited the market.Pressure continued to mount on government ministers to take action on Thursday to resolve the gas price crisis after three more energy suppliers went bust. Gas shipper CNG, which supplies gas to 18 utility companies, also said it would stop deliveries, prompting fears of a further wave of collapses. The founder of green energy firm Ecotricity said CNG’s exit could cause wider problems. Dale Vince tweeted: “And one gas shipper, that provides wholesale gas to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
BBC

Southeastern train services taken over by government

Southeastern's train services have been taken over by the government. Franchise holder Govia was informed of the decision last month after failing to declare more than £25m of taxpayer funding. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the Operator of Last Resort would take over the running to protect taxpayers' interests. Passengers...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Fugitive businessman close to Venezuela's Maduro extradited to US

A fugitive businessman accused of acting as a money launderer for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's regime was extradited Saturday to the United States from Cape Verde, US justice officials said. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as the country's acting president by the United States and more than 50 other countries, also welcomed the move.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kerala floods: Dozens missing in deadly India disaster

More than 20 people have been killed in floods in southern India after heavy rains caused rivers to overflow, cutting off towns and villages. Several houses were washed away and people became trapped in the district of Kottayam in Kerala state. Video from the area showed bus passengers being rescued...
INDIA
AFP

Thousands of pro-military protesters rally in Sudan capital

Thousands of pro-military protesters rallied in central Khartoum Saturday, vowing not to leave until the government is dissolved in a threat to Sudan's transition to civilian rule. The protest comes as Sudanese politics reels from divisions among the factions steering the rocky transition from two decades of dictatorship under president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the army in April 2019 following weeks of mass protests. Saturday's protest was organised by a splinter faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a civilian alliance which spearheaded the anti-Bashir protests and became a key plank of the transition. "We need a military government, the current government has failed to bring us justice and equality," said Abboud Ahmed, a 50-year-old protester.
PROTESTS

