Power returns to Lebanon after 24-hour blackout

Thousands of pro-military protesters rallied in central Khartoum Saturday, vowing not to leave until the government is dissolved in a threat to Sudan's transition to civilian rule.
The protest comes as Sudanese politics reels from divisions among the factions steering the rocky transition from two decades of dictatorship under president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the army in April 2019 following weeks of mass protests.
Saturday's protest was organised by a splinter faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a civilian alliance which spearheaded the anti-Bashir protests and became a key plank of the transition.
"We need a military government, the current government has failed to bring us justice and equality," said Abboud Ahmed, a 50-year-old protester.
Comments / 0