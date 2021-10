Two legendary icons of the game go head-to-head for the WNBA Finals, pitting the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi against the Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker. Both superstars are some of the most celebrated players in the WNBA ever — and now they meet up in the Finals. The Sky beat the Sun in four games to advance to the Finals while the Mercury defeated the Aces in five games.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO