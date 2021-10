Lucas Raymond is maximizing his opportunity in the exhibition season, doing his best to show the Detroit Red Wings he is ready for the NHL at age 19. The fourth overall pick in 2020 picked up a pair of points in each of his first two preseason games and will get another look tonight when the Red Wings face the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit).

