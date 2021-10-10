Sam Pittman Made the Correct Decision
OXFORD, Miss. — When Arkansas scored a touchdown Saturday on the last play of regulation to pull within a point Sam Pittman opted to go for two to try and win the game. As we know now the play didn't work. Even if it had the play wouldn't have stood. Arkansas had an offensive lineman get called for ineligible receiver down field. It's almost certain had Cam Little been asked to make the PAT the game would have gone into overtime.
