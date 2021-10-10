Breaking Down The Flyers New Goal Song Finalists

The Flyers have had a busy offseason throughout the organization, moving on from some players that have worn orange and black for numerous years and adding a bevy of new faces. They have a new backup goalie, a retooled defense, and some fresh goal scorers, but one thing they have yet to add is a new goal song. Last year, Jetboy’s “Feel The Shake” was the goal song for the team, but the organization decided that they would go in a different direction for the 2021-22 season. They’ve asked for fan input and have tried out some options throughout the preseason, but to this point, a song has not been chosen. Well, Flyers, boy do I have an idea for you.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO