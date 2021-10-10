Breaking Down The Flyers New Goal Song Finalists
You’ve probably noticed a little something different after the Philadelphia Flyers have scored goals at home this preseason. The Flyers have been auditioning new goal song ideas after the team’s two-year run of using Jetboy’s “Feel The Shake” is thankfully over with. Fans were invited to share submissions with the team online and then the finalists would be blasted over the Wells Fargo Center’s sound system after the goal horn sounded on each goal.broadstreetbuzz.com
