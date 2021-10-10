CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid Transfers: Erling Haaland has to see past the PSG façade

By Ali Al Hassan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid are well on their way to a much-needed revamp of their squad and even though they’re unable to change everything at once due to contracts and financial troubles caused by the pandemic, there is a clear path that the team is moving forward with and with each passing season, changes are slowly but surely being made. At the moment, all talk is about whether or not Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid next summer but in the background, moves are being made with Erling Haaland as well. In a way, these two are tied together.

therealchamps.com

The Independent

Kylian Mbappe admits he asked for Real Madrid transfer and says PSG ‘made me feel like a thief’

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, but insists he made clear his position early in the transfer window and that PSG “made him feel like a thief” over the saga.Mbappe was the subject of multiple bids by Madrid during the transfer window, including a €200m (£172m) deadline day offer, but the approaches were rejected by PSG who see Mbappe as a key component in their ambition to win the Champions League alongside fellow superstar forwards Neymar and Lionel Messi.The 22-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season,...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe still keen to join Real Madrid from PSG - report

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe still wants to move to Real Madrid next summer, according to reports. The France international was keen to secure a switch to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu during the recent transfer window. PSG turned down an offer of £171.7m for the World Cup winner on deadline day.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Borussia Dortmund preparing mammoth offer to fight off Erling Haaland transfer suitors

Erling Haaland could be set to double his money at Borussia Dortmund, with the club reportedly set to offer him a new and improved contract. According to journalist Christian Falk, Dortmund want to keep the Norwegian on their books next season and are prepared to offer almost double what he is currently earning to make that happen.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Mbappe: I was only leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe admits he wanted to leave PSG for Real Madrid this past summer. The Frenchman was keen to leave PSG over the summer and Los Blancos made a late push for him on transfer deadline day, though nothing was agreed with Real Madrid and Mbappe's current club. "If I...
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: 5 Bundesliga midfielders to keep an eye on

Real Madrid boasts the best midfield in Europe with their best three in Carlos Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric. However, the club has tended towards signing youngsters and preparing for the future. They now have two great additions in Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga to form the two of a future midfield three. Young talents are also rising up through La Fabrica in players like Sergio Arribas and Antonio Blanco.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Real Madrid place Liverpool and AC Milan target on transfer market

According to recent reports, Real Madrid is willing to allow midfielder Marco Asensio to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet ABC, who claim the Spanish midfielder is unhappy with his lack of playing time. Asensio, 25, currently has just under two years left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester transfers: Is Real Madrid’s Isco a realistic signing?

An interesting Leicester City transfer rumour has arisen. Would Real Madrid’s Isco be a good signing for the Foxes and is it a realistic one?. These days Leicester are linked with all manner of qualify prospective signings, ridiculous sounding and feasible alike. Capturing assets, actually, unwanted assets from sides like Real and Barcelona is certainly more likely presently, for at least two reasons that come to mind: their relative downfalls, along with the Foxes’ rapid rise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Messi urging Real Madrid target Mbappe to stay with PSG

Lionel Messi is urging Kylian Mbappe to stay with PSG. The striker is a top target for Real Madrid. But Messi says: “I just got here and I don't know him well enough to say (if he's going to Madrid), but a bit like everyone, we'll see what happens. If in the end he stays with us it will be a great joy and another way of helping us reach our goals."
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportbible.com

Erling Haaland Prepared To Snub Real Madrid For This Crucial Reason

Erling Haaland will turn down the advances of Real Madrid, but only if the Spanish club try and sign Kylian Mbappe first. The Borussia Dortmund forward is expected to trigger a bidding war next summer, with Los Blancos possibly being one of the interested parties. Haaland will be available for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: Another promising defender is open to a move

Real Madrid are always in the hunt for new talents to make their squad better for the present and the future. There are a bunch of players that they’re already in negotiations with, the biggest name out of them being Kylian Mbappe, who may join the club on a free transfer next season. There’s nothing confirmed yet, but there is a definite chance that he joins.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Finally! PSG debut on for ex-Real Madrid captain Ramos

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is in line for a belated PSG debut this weekend. The free transfer has struggled with niggling injuries since his summer arrival and is still to pull on a PSG shirt in any type of match action. However, Le Parisien says Ramos is now...
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: The asking price for Tchouameni seems too high

Real Madrid signed one of the best young midfielders on the planet this summer, as they picked up Eduardo Camavinga for a cool 30 million euros from Rennes. Camavinga had serious interest from other clubs, most namely PSG, but he always dreamed of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he scored on his debut. Real had been monitoring Camavinga since Fall 2019, and they were finally able to make a move in 2021 after the pandemic summer thwarted any chance of the Frenchman leaving Rennes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
