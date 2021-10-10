Real Madrid Transfers: Erling Haaland has to see past the PSG façade

Real Madrid are well on their way to a much-needed revamp of their squad and even though they’re unable to change everything at once due to contracts and financial troubles caused by the pandemic, there is a clear path that the team is moving forward with and with each passing season, changes are slowly but surely being made. At the moment, all talk is about whether or not Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid next summer but in the background, moves are being made with Erling Haaland as well. In a way, these two are tied together.