Cowboys vs. Giants: Each team’s X-Factor player for Sunday

By Tony Catalina
Blogging The Boys
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys are red-hot heading into week five and are looking to keep the good feelings going as the hated New York Giants roll into town. Coming off the heels of a quality win versus a good Carolina Panthers team, it will be important for the Cowboys to not look past the Giants. The Cowboys may be better than the Giants in many areas, but in the NFL, versus a division rival, anything can happen, and as far as talent goes, this Giants team does have some players to worry about.

