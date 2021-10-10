CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

2021 Bank of America Roval 400 odds, picks and prediction

Alliance Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday for the Bank of America Roval 400. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. Below we analyze the 2021 Bank of America Roval 400 odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions. The NASCAR...

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing losing a car for 2022?

Despite having proven success in their NASCAR Xfinity Series program, Joe Gibbs Racing might be thinking smaller for the 2022 season. Joe Gibbs Racing have proven to be the premier Toyota team not only in the NASCAR Cup Series, but in the Xfinity Series as well. Kyle Busch’s 5-for-5 performance,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

NASCAR: Matt DiBenedetto has an interesting request for his next team

Despite remaining unsigned for the 2022 NASCAR season, Matt DiBenedetto has made progress in obtaining a ride, but there is one condition. Matt DiBenedetto may very well just be the biggest free agent remaining in NASCAR silly season for 2022. While Roush Fenway Racing veteran Ryan Newman doesn’t have a ride for next year either, DiBenedetto has statistically had the better year, and he sits well above Newman in the point standings.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

When Christian McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury in Week 3, the Carolina Panthers didn’t place their star back on the injured reserve. It was an optimistic move by the organization. Unfortunately, McCaffrey’s recovery is taking longer than expected. The Panthers placed McCaffrey, who’s missed two straight games with...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful Saturday in the college football world. While this past Saturday wasn’t quite as crazy as October’s previous Saturdays, it was still another fun day in the college football world. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy NASCAR: The Heat Check Podcast for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

The NASCAR Cup Series' Round of 12 wraps up Sunday in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte. How does the playoff picture impact how we view the race for NASCAR DFS? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the race, discussing playoff implications, optimal strategies for a shorter event, and the top drivers in each salary tier on FanDuel.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Bank Of America Roval 400#The Bank Of America Roval#Penske Racing#Average Finish Position#Afp#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Stewart Haas Racing
Alliance Review

Vanderbilt at Florida odds, picks and prediction

The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-1 SEC) head south to take on the No. 18 Florida Gators (3-2, 1-2) Saturday. Kickoff from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville is set for noon ET. Below, we look at the Vanderbilt vs. Florida odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
FLORIDA STATE
oklahoman.com

Kentucky at Georgia odds, picks and prediction

The No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 4-0 SEC) travel to meet the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kentucky vs. Georgia odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Times-News

Rutgers at Northwestern odds, picks and prediction

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-2) meet for a noon ET tussle Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Below, we look at the Rutgers vs. Northwestern odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. Rutgers is coming...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alliance Review

'One of the nicest men I ever met:' Pro Football HOF president David Baker retires

Reaction was swift on social media following Saturday's announcement of the retirement of Pro Football Hall of Fame President and Executive Director David Baker. Baker, who has served in the role since 2014, will return to his home, family and business projects in California and Nevada. He is slated to...
NFL
Alliance Review

Report: Cubs targeting Guardians assistant general manager Carter Hawkins

Cleveland's front office could again be stripped of a member headed to another club. The Chicago Cubs are close to hiring Carter Hawkins as the club's new general manager, according to a report by The Athletic. Jed Hoyer is the Cubs' current president of baseball operations. Hawkins has been with...
MLB
CBS DFW

Nemechek’s Xfinity Win In Texas Leaves Final 4 Spots Open

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the playoff drivers with two more races in the semifinals at Kansas and Martinsville. “[Spotter] Stevie Reeves and [crew chief] Chris Gayle kept me calm. I’ve grown a lot as a driver and been put in positions like that in the truck series as well. Man, I can’t say enough about this whole team. The 54 has been fast every single week. My goal coming in was to win. I had to win to prove to myself I can do this.” Daniel Hemric led seven of the eight playoff qualifiers across the finish line next, taking second in the 117th race of his career without a victory. “Congratulations to those guys,” Hemric said. “We just weren’t quite good enough.” The championship finale is in Phoenix. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy