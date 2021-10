Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Matchup Preview (10/17/21) The Raiders and Broncos face off in a high-stakes divisional matchup with significant AFC playoff implications. Las Vegas has had the week from hell as they lost two games and saw their head coach Jon Gruden resign following the uncovering of old emails with offensive content. I won’t get into the implications of those emails here, but there’s no question that the fallout will impact the Raiders significantly moving forward. Denver has much fewer off-the-field issues at the moment, but they will be hoping to recover after two straight losses of their own. The winner of this game will be in pole position for an AFC Wild Card spot, so it’s a crucial matchup.

