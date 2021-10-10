Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 5 picks, score predictions

The Minnesota Vikings are 1-3 and this is a get-right game, right? Can the team without Dalvin Cook ride the legs of Alexander Mattison again? How about the offense, can it go off? Can the defense continue to gel and keep the Detroit Lions out of the endzone? Can the special teams continue their road to being special? We’ll have it all going live right before the final whistle. From fans in the stands to you at home or your favorite watering hole, Matt, Flip, Tyler, and Dave joined by you will be here for your Vikings vs Lions reactions.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO