Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 5 picks, score predictions
The Detroit Lions head to Minnesota this week in search of their first win. Head coach Dan Campbell talked about how important that first win of the season will be. “Look, winning solves a lot of issues, solves a lot of problems in this profession and most professions,” Campbell said. “It certainly—it helps. It helps you get going. It helps you jump out of bed maybe a little bit better. And so, yeah, it does. That’s what this is about is getting that first win for us and getting a win.”www.prideofdetroit.com
