Power returns to Lebanon after 24-hour blackout

Not for the first time in recent months, the power has gone out in Lebanon.Already contending with what has been described by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst economic crises in 150 years, the country is also facing rolling blackouts – which have further disrupted daily life for millions and have threatened Lebanon’s water supplies and health system.In the latest collapse, notable for its severity, the country’s two largest power stations, al Zahrani and Deir Ammar, were forced to shut down, reportedly as a result of fuel shortages.With energy production at the national grid falling to 200...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO