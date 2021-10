By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews are on the scene of a duplex fire in Lawrenceville. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is working to extinguish the fire at a three-level duplex in the 200 block of Ater Way. #LATEST: Duplex fire in Lawrenceville is now a 3-alarm fire. Flames can be seen shooting from the roof. Firefighters are still trying to account for all of the residents of the two apartments. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/W1iHRNZmyI — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) October 17, 2021 The building houses two apartments, one of the units was occupied by two adults and two pets. They were able to escape without injury. As for the other side of the building, no one was inside, but they remain unaccounted for. A firefighter was evaluated by medics for breathing issues and was taken to the hospital. A second firefighter was also treated by EMS at the scene. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO