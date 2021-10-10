CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Chance of showers and touchdowns later tonight at Arrowhead

KCTV 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're starting off with a few showers this morning, mostly north of the I-435 loop. We'll see a 30% chance for a few showers during the morning and afternoon hours, but many will stay dry. Clouds will continue to increase during the day and our rain chances increase late afternoon and early evening. Around 7 or 8 this evening, we could even get a few thunderstorms to pop-up around the metro. Expect heavy rain, wind and maybe some hail from then until early morning. The rain continues through the overnight until midday on Monday when the system pulls away to the east. We could get some decent rainfall from this system, I wouldn't be surprised to find 1.5" to 2" of rain in your gauge by tomorrow afternoon.

