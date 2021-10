The Kansas City Chiefs will be without recently signed WR Josh Gordon against the Philadelphia Eagles, but fans might not have to wait much longer to see his debut. According to a new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gordon has impressed enough during his first week with the team that there’s some optimism he could be active when the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on ‘Sunday Night Football.’ That seems to track with everything we’ve heard from the team so far too.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO