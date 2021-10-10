Rotary speaker to speak on cybersecurity

From The Tribune Staff Reports

TRUSSVILLE — CEO of Slappey Communications Will Slappey will speak to the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club on Wednesday, October 13.

Slappey grew up in his father’s business and has been there for 30 years. He began at age 5 sweeping the warehouse floors and refilling the coke machine out back. He was named CEO in 2019. He is a VoIP & Managed IT expert, and his goal is to “build a better customer experience.” He graduated from UAB Summa Cum Laude and has a B.S. degree in Behavioral Economics. He is also an avid cyclist.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets at 7 a.m. on the first through fourth Wednesday mornings of each month at First Baptist Church Trussville (128 N. Chalkville Road). For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.