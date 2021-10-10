CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Facebook whistleblower unfriended the giant social network

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Less than two years after Facebook hired Frances Haugen to help correct dangerous distortions spilling across its platform, she had seen enough. The idealism she and countless others had invested in promises by the world’s biggest social network to fix itself had been woefully misplaced. The harm Facebook and sibling Instagram were doing to users was rivaled only by the company’s resistance to change, she concluded. And the world beyond Facebook needed to know.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Pao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistleblower Protection#Unfriended#Whistleblowers#Whistleblowing#Congress
