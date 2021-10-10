CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Site of popular amusement park for sale in SW Michigan

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12V5zQ_0cMsAW8t00

A rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block.

Visitors could pet animals, ride a Ferris wheel or train and listen to music at Deer Forest in Coloma. The 25-acre site in Berrien County is for sale, along with many buildings that are in rough shape but still standing.

“Perhaps residential might make sense for whomever buys it,” said Rick Levin of Rick Levin & Associates, who is handling the sale. “I don’t know if the best use is a zoo and fun park anymore, but we’ve had a lot of people calling with their fond memories of going here.”

The suggested opening bid is $450,000, though the property had been valued at $3.2 million, Levin said.

The deadline for the sealed bid auction is 4 p.m. EDT on Oct. 14.

Cecil Potts founded the park in 1949. By 1989, more than 3.5 million people had visited Deer Forest, The Herald-Palladium reported.

It has been closed since 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
County
Berrien County, MI
City
Coloma, MI
Berrien County, MI
Government
Berrien County, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Animals#Auction#Pets#Deer Forest#Rick Levin Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy