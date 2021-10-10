CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there a Swimmer in the House? Some Clues Provide the Answer

By Josie Wise
SwimInfo
 7 days ago

Is there a Swimmer in the House? Some Subtle Clues Provide the Answer. Much like little Easter Eggs left in movies, the contents of a house can give glimpses into the activities of its inhabitants. If you look closely enough while watching a film, you might notice a painting that foreshadows the main character’s grim ending. Similarly, if you investigate even the cleanliest of homes, you may see a discarded ribbon that would be meaningless to some, but tells a trained eye that a ballerina has recently flitted through the halls. This goes for almost every house. While it may be much more obvious in one home than another, what are some clues that undoubtedly tell you a swimmer resides there?

