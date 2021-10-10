Grand Valley coach Matt Mitchell reaches milestone victory, but celebration will be short
Grand Valley football coach Matt Mitchell celebrated his 100th career victory in Saturday night’s 70-9 win over Northwood in Allendale. Don’t expect it to be a long celebration, though. In fact, it was pretty much over by the time Mitchell dried off from the bucket of ice water defensive lineman Dennis Johnson dumped over him to commemorate the milestone win before 15,524 spectators.www.mlive.com
